NFL rumors: 49ers rejected Jets' Deebo Samuel package headlined by No. 10 pick

Niners fans likely breathed a sigh of relief when the New York Jets selected Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday. It meant that for now, Deebo Samuel is still a member of the Red and Gold.

The Jets were rumored to be one of the teams who were highly interested in trading for Samuel, who is reportedly disgruntled with the 49ers and wants out of San Francisco.

And according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets offered the 49ers the 10th pick and a later pick swap as part of the package deal for Samuel -- but the 49ers said no.

At No. 10, the #Jets select their their speed WR, grabbing OSUâ€™s Garrett Wilson. This was the pick they offered to the #49ers (in a package) for Deebo Samuel. They use it for a WR instead. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network that the Jets offered No. 10 overall and a pick swap later to the 49ers for Deebo but the trade didn't materialize by tonight. — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) April 29, 2022

That doesn’t preclude a trade from happening in the future, but for now, the Jets are adding a wide receiver through the draft in the speedy Wilson out of Oklahoma State.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson said earlier this week that he would have “no hesitation” on his team trading for Samuel, if he were available.

It seems he’ll have to make do with a rookie in Garrett Wilson instead. And in Santa Clara, general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan will continue to try to mend whatever is going on between the organization and Samuel.

