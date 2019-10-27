NFL rumors: 49ers receiving C.J. Beathard trade calls before deadline

The 49ers surprisingly kept three quarterbacks on their roster heading into the season. That might not be the case much longer.

Teams have called San Francisco about possibly trading for third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning.

49ers have gotten inquiries on backup QB C.J. Beathard, a name that bears some watching at the trade deadline.



Despite Falcons TE Austin Hooper being in the last year of his contract and team being pressed against cap, Atlanta will not trade its young TE by Tuesday's deadline.



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Though teams have called the 49ers about Beathard, that doesn't mean they're willing to trade him just yet. NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco wrote last month that teams haven't been willing to pay the price the 49ers want in return for the 25-year-old, and that appears to still be the case.

Source tells me the #49ers have been hearing offers in the sixth-round range for No. 3 QB C.J. Beathard. S.F. is not inclined to do that deal with the trade deadline coming up on Tuesday. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 27, 2019

Story continues

The 49ers traded up to pick Beathard in the third round (104th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, the team's first under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. Beathard started 10 games in his first two NFL seasons, being pressed into action during his rookie season after Brian Hoyer's ineffectiveness and again following Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending torn ACL in 2018.

But the University of Iowa product did not finish last season as the 49ers' starter after undrafted QB Nick Mullens' emergence. Mullens beat out Beathard in the 49ers' backup quarterback competition during the preseason this year, and Beathard has not been active for a single game this season.

[RELATED: Who else? Sanders is key 49ers player to watch vs. Panthers]

Still, when the NFL trade deadline hits at 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Beathard very well could be a 49er. That doesn't mean teams will stop calling, though.

NFL rumors: 49ers receiving C.J. Beathard trade calls before deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area