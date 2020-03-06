NFL rumors: 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin discussed in trade talks

49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin likely will have a new home in the fall, and has found himself in recent trade rumors.

Kyle Shanahan said back at the NFL Scouting Combine that 49ers "don't want to release Marquise" because of his value, but clarified that Goodwin could be dealt.

"We could, yeah," Shanahan said when asked about a possible Goodwin trade. "You don't get rid of valuable people just for nothing. So we'll have him come back and compete. If that doesn't work out, we could always possibly trade him. There are lots of things that are open, but I don't have the exact answer, yet."

Now, the 29-year-old finds himself in the middle of trade discussions, as NFL Media's Ian Rapaport reported Friday:

One name that has been discussed in trade talks: #49ers speedy WR Marquise Goodwin. The deep threat is due roughly $10M over two years, so his contract can be traded. Meanwhile, SF's young core of WRs is emerging. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2020

Goodwin is part of a receiving corps that Shanahan is proud of, but did say despite the wide receiver being a good addition to that group, he's "confident another team would want him."

NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson didn't think a change of scenery for Goodwin was out of the question. The 49ers would be able to save money, and it would give more reps to young wideouts Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne, who both emerged in 2019.

Before being placed on season-ending injured reserve last season, Goodwin played in nine games and averaged 15.5 yards per reception and scored one touchdown.

His insane speed would be an asset to any team.

