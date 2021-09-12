NFL rumors: 49ers ready to unveil Trey Lance package vs. Lions

Report: 49ers ready to unveil Lance package vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan has been mum on the 49ers' plans for Trey Lance in Sunday's Week 1 tilt vs. the Lions, but San Francisco reportedly is ready to unleash the rookie QB on Sunday in Detroit, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

"It is ready," Rapoport said of San Francisco's package for Lance, via NFL Media's Jeremy Bergman. "They could in fact unveil it today. Don't be surprised if it's short-yardage. Don't be surprised if it is red zone. Making the most of his athletic ability and giving him a chance to do some things on the field in a game like he did in the preseason."

Lance suffered a small finger fracture on his throwing hand in the 49ers' preseason finale against the Raiders. The North Dakota State product missed a week of practice and was limited this past week in the lead-up to the 49ers' trip to Detroit.

However, Shanahan noted that Lance's physical status was not impacting the 49ers' plan for the rookie.

“He’s doing good,” Shanahan said Friday of Lance. “He had a good week.

“No, it (the plan) hasn’t changed.”

Lance was impressive during training camp and the preseason, pushing veteran Jimmy Garoppolo for the starting job. But Garoppolo authored his best camp as a 49er and held off the rookie star to maintain his grip on the starting role.

Garoppolo announced himself that he would be the Week 1 starter during his media availability Wednesday. Shanahan has refused to publicly announce a starter as he doesn't believe it gives the 49ers an advantage to tip their hand.

Story continues

"I look at it more as, what do you gain by naming it?" Shanahan a few weeks ago when asked why he hasn't named a starter. "There would be one reason I could think of by naming it that would help and that would be to end those questions. If you could give me another reason that's a big advantage, that helps our team, affects anything that has to do with us, then I will name it.

"But I don't think it does. Why tell people? I know you guys want an answer and stuff which is fine. I get the suspense of it, but I'm not just going to answer it to end your guys' suspense. Try to get you more clicks."

But Shanahan did say it important to get Lance snaps this year after the rookie only played one game for North Dakota State in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think what has been tough on Trey is he didn't get to play football all last year. So regardless of what happens, I'm always trying to make sure that Trey doesn't go another year without playing football," Shanahan said this week. "We're going to make sure that we do what's best for him. Getting him reps on the practice field, hopefully, in games too and we'll see how this all pans out."

