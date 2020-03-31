NFL rumors: 49ers reached out to free-agent tight end Jordan Reed's agent

The 49ers have the best -- this isn't a time for debate -- tight end in the NFL with George Kittle, which is why many were shocked when they pursued Austin Hooper in free agency. Hooper eventually signed a mega-contract with the Cleveland Browns, but this certainly signaled what the 49ers could have in store this offseason.

Sources told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco that San Francisco already has interviewed University of Washington tight end Hunter Bryant over FaceTime. The 2020 NFL Draft is considered a weak class for tight ends, however, the 49ers could look to upgrade their backup in Bryant, Notre Dame's Cole Kmet or Florida Atlantic's Harrison Bryant.

The 49ers reportedly still are looking at free-agent tight ends, including a former star who has been riddled with injuries.

"They're definitely looking at tight ends," The Athletic's Matt Barrows said Monday on KNBR's "Tolbert, Kruger & Brooks" show. "They were in on Hooper. I don't know how heavily they were in on him.

"But they've talked about him, they've talked to Jordan Reed's agent about Jordan Reed."

Reed, 29, missed all of last season while dealing with the effects of a concussion he sustained in Washington's third preseason game. He has dealt with a barrage of injuries throughout his career, including multiple concussions.

Since entering the NFL in 2013, Reed only has averaged 10.8 games played per season and six starts. He played 13 games in 2018 -- eight starts -- and had 54 receptions for 554 yards and two touchdowns.

"I know that doesn't move the needle for a lot of 49ers fans, but the point is they want an upgrade at their No. 2 tight end, and they'll look in the draft as well," Barrows said.

Behind Kittle, Ross Dweley currently is the 49ers' backup tight end. It sure looks like coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch want some added competition at the position.

