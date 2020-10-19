NFL Rumors: 49ers RB Raheem Mostert to miss Patriots game, likely to be placed on IR

Report: 49ers RB to miss Patriots game, likely headed to IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The San Francisco 49ers will be missing Raheem Mostert for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots, and possibly for a few more weeks after that.

The Niners running back suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Rams and "most likely" will be placed on injured reserve, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

Mostert has already missed two games this season with a knee sprain. The 28-year-old has a team-leading 303 rushing yards on the year with one rushing touchdown. He also has been effective through the air, tallying 150 receiving yards and a TD.

Jerick McKinnon, JaMycal Hasty and Jeff Wilson Jr. currently are the other running backs on San Francisco's 53-man roster.

Shanahan also announced 49ers center Ben Garland will miss multiple weeks with a calf strain.