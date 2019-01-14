NFL rumors: 49ers give QBs coach permission to interview with Broncos originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 49ers soon could have another vacancy on their coaching staff.

Quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello is scheduled to interview Monday with the Denver Broncos after the 49ers gave him permission to pursue the offensive coordinator position on Vic Fangio's staff, 9News of Denver reported.

Former Broncos coach Gary Kubiak reportedly was in line for Denver's coordinator job before a disagreement with Fangio over assistant coaches and overall scheme, according to multiple reports.

The 49ers reportedly had denied requests to allow Scangarello, passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur and run game coordinator Mike McDaniel to interview for other NFL coordinator positions.

Scangarello, 46, worked one season with Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta as an offensive quality control coach. Following one season as offensive coordinator at Wagner in 2016, Scangarello returned to the NFL as 49ers quarterbacks coach in 2017. Scangarello worked extra hours during the season after the 49ers' trade to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots. Scangarello was given a lot of credit for getting Garoppolo ready to play in such a short period of time.

His only other NFL experience was in 2009 as a Raiders quality control coach.

He also previously worked at Northern Arizona, Millsaps College and UC Davis and Idaho.

The 49ers also have openings on their coaching staff at defensive back and defensive line. Defensive backs coach Jeff Hafley left to become Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator. The 49ers reportedly fired defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina over the weekend.