NFL rumors: 49ers' price for Jimmy Garoppolo trade still high for now

Report: Jimmy G trade price still high, could change post draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With Sam Darnold off the trade market, the NFL QB carousel is at a stand still until the draft is over.

While Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have been adamant that the 49ers plan for Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback come fall, many around the NFL seem to believe the 49ers could trade the oft-injured signal-caller once they make their selection at No. 3 overall.

However, the 49ers reportedly want a first-round pick in exchange for Garoppolo, and NFL Media's Mike Giardi reported Monday that the asking price remains high for now, but could come down after Justin Fields, Mac Jones or Trey Lance arrive in Santa Clara.

Called around in attempt to reaffirm San Fran’s price on Jimmy Garoppolo remaining a 1st rounder. I was not dissuaded. League sources say that hasn’t changed. There does remain a belief that ask may change post-draft, once the Niners get the QB at #3 in their building. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 12, 2021

While teams like the New England Patriots or Chicago Bears could be interested in trading for Garoppolo, such a move feels unrealstic at the moment from the 49ers' perspective. Shanahan and Lynch understand how important it is to have more than one competent quarterback on the roster, and the plan at the moment is for the rookie signal-caller to serve as a capable backup to Garoppolo next season. The 49ers also believe they have a roster that is primed to win a Super Bowl now, and don't want to entrust that to their rookie QB right away.

However, as Shanahan noted after the 49ers' made their blockbuster draft deal, anyone can be had if the offer is good enough. So, if a team does offer the 49ers a first-round pick, allowing them to replenish their draft capital, the 49ers might have to pull the trigger and send Garoppolo packing.

Story continues

Garoppolo's immediate future with the 49ers also depends on who Shanahan and Lynch select at No. 3 overall.

While Fields and Jones appear NFL-ready, Lance will need at least a year or two to develop which why having Garoppolo on the roster is important if the North Dakota State signal-caller is the QB the 49ers are targeting.

The 49ers' focus remains locked on doing their due diligence on all the quarterbacks atop this draft class. But once the draft concludes, Garoppolo's future will be front and center for the remainder of the offseason.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast