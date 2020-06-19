NFL rumors: 49ers player tests positive for coronavirus in Nashville

Alex Didion
NBC Sports BayArea

A 49ers player has tested positive for the coronavirus while working out with teammates in Nashville, league sources tell NFL Media's Mike Garafolo.

All of the players involved in the workout, including 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo now have been tested and are awaiting results, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero added to the report.

The 49ers gave a statement to NBC Sports Bay Area, saying the team isn't able to comment on a player's personal health.

This story will be updated.

