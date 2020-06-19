NFL rumors: 49ers player tests positive for coronavirus in Nashville

A 49ers player has tested positive for the coronavirus while working out with teammates in Nashville, league sources tell NFL Media's Mike Garafolo.

One of the #49ers players who was working out in Nashville tested positive for Covid, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The rest of the group is getting tested and trying to figure out how and when they can travel. Some guys live there so they'll just hunker down. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 19, 2020

All of the players involved in the workout, including 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo now have been tested and are awaiting results, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero added to the report.

I'm told the entire group - which includes all the #49ers QBs and many other skill players - got tested this morning and are awaiting results. Players who flew into Nashville are grounded for now. https://t.co/i1D2zR4few — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 19, 2020

The 49ers gave a statement to NBC Sports Bay Area, saying the team isn't able to comment on a player's personal health.

"Federal and state privacy laws prohibit our organization from commenting on the personal health of our employees."



— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) June 19, 2020

