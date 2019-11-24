NFL rumors: 49ers played key role in Tyler Lockett's injury recovery

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett returned the field Sunday, reportedly thanks in part to the 49ers.

Lockett was hospitalized in the Bay Area after seriously bruising his shin in the Seahawks' "Monday Night Football" win over the 49ers on Nov. 11. San Francisco gave Lockett a "Game Ready" device -- which "offers hot and cold compression therapy systems for acute and chronic injury recovery," according to its website -- after the hospital did not have one, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources.

"Had San Francisco not stepped in, it's unclear if Lockett would have been able to be back on the field so quickly," Rapoport wrote.

The 49ers didn't deliberate much about stepping in, according to Rapaport. A team source told him that the 49ers "have a lot of respect" for Lockett, who has scored more touchdowns (four) against San Francisco than all but one NFL team.

Lockett will have a chance to thank the 49ers for their reported role in his recovery later this season. The 49ers and Seahawks conclude the regular season in Seattle on Dec. 29.

