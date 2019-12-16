NFL rumors: 49ers placed claim on Terrell Suggs, who was awarded to Chiefs

After a lot of speculation, it appears the 49ers were one of the NFL teams to place a waiver claim on veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs, whom the Arizona Cardinals waived on Friday.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs have a worse record than San Francisco and therefore have a higher waiver priority, thus allowing them to reportedly secure the services of Suggs, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports.

Former #AZCardinals pass-rusher Terrell Suggs was claimed by the #Chiefs, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2019

This is interesting: Four teams attempted to claim pass-rusher Terrell Suggs - #Saints, #49ers, #Seahawks, and #Chiefs. And the #Ravens may have signed him if he was free. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2019

There were indications that despite being at the bottom of the waiver wire, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly were the preferred destination for Suggs. The Arizona State product spent his first 16 NFL seasons in Baltimore and was a part of the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII victory over the 49ers.

The 49ers have been hit hard by the injury bug on the defensive line, as Ronald Blair and D.J. Jones are both sidelined with season-ending injuries, while prized 2019 free-agent signing Dee Ford has been hampered by a hamstring injury.

Kansas City's defense needed a boost headed into the postseason, and the seven-time Pro Bowler could do just that.

Suggs had started all 13 games for Arizona this season, registering 5.5 sacks and forcing four fumbles.

