NFL rumors: 49ers pick up Kyle Juszczyk's option through 2025

The 49ers reportedly made a move Thursday. No, not that one.

The 49ers picked up fullback Kyle Juszczyk's option, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. Juszczyk now will be with the 49ers through the 2025 season.

The #49ers picked up FB Kyle Juszczykâ€™s option for the 2023 through 2025 seasons, per source. He's due $3.775 million this season and now has an additional $1.25M fully guaranteed in 2023. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 31, 2022

Juszczyk has made six straight Pro Bowls and is a key piece of the 49ers' run-heavy offense.

He started 17 games for the 49ers last season, finishing with 30 catches for 296 yards and two touchdowns. His versatility allows the 49ers to use bigger packages and attack base defenses while using Juszczyk as a pass-catching threat against slower linebackers.

The 49ers still have some roster issues to solve this offseason, starting with Jimmy Garoppolo's future in San Francisco.

But the 49ers don't have to worry about Juice, as the Pro Bowl fullback will be in the Bay for the foreseeable future.

