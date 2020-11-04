NFL rumors: 49ers-Packers game still on despite positive COVID-19 tests

Report: 49ers-Packers game on after positive COVID-19 tests originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers and Green Bay Packers could have a big problem on their hands ahead of "Thursday Night Football."

On Wednesday, it was announced 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus and the team's facility has been shut down just one day before their game against the Packers at Levi's Stadium. The news comes just two days after Packers running back A.J. Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Fellow running back Jamaal Williams was then ruled out Tuesday for Thursday night's game because he had been in close contact with Dillon.

But NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that Thursday's game still is on schedule to be played.

The #Packers-#49ers game remains on as scheduled Thursday night, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 4, 2020

The 49ers released the following statement on Wednesday morning:

"The San Francisco 49ers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and the individual immediately went into self-quarantine. Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals. All team functions will be conducted virtually today.

"The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization’s highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction."

The 49ers enter Thursday with a 4-4 record, which is last in the NFC West. The Packers are atop the NFC North with a 5-2 record.

