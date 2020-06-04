NFL rumors: 49ers only team not able to have coaches at facility Friday

Although coaching staffs now are permitted to return to NFL facilities beginning on Friday, the 49ers will be the only team unable to do so, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning.

More on the NFL welcoming back coaches: The league anticipates only the #49ers not be able to get to their facility tomorrow. The team is aware and supportive of the plan and has been in communication with its local authorities to obtain all necessary permissions when available. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2020

Commissioner Roger Goodell notified teams of the policy in a memo Thursday, saying teams must work with local officials on expanding the reopening process.

The NFL also is allowing teams to now have 100 organization personnel in team offices at a time. The league previously only had allowed 75 team employees in the building at once.

Here is the crux of the memo that just went out to teams from the NFL regarding coaches being back in the building safely. Still no players, but a reason for optimism. pic.twitter.com/A8LyqqHJK3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2020

The NFL closed all 32 team facilities in March as the coronavirus pandemic spread across America, and this would be the first time coaches would be allowed back in the building since then.

There's no doubt the 49ers would like to have coaches back in the building, but they'll have to wait until it is deemed safe to do so.

