NFL rumors: 49ers motivated to trade for wide receiver before deadline

The 49ers have gotten off to a perfect 5-0 start, but they know they have work to do, both on the field and with the roster.

As the Oct. 29 NFL trade deadline approaches, San Francisco reportedly has identified wide receiver as an area of need and aggressively is pursuing multiple options, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Sunday, citing league sources.

The 49ers' undefeated start, which has come with impressive wins over the Browns and Rams, has been put together on the back of a vaunted defensive line and an efficient run game. But quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers' passing game will be key to a deep playoff run for the red and gold.

While tight end George Kittle still is one of the most dangerous receiving weapons in the NFL, the 49ers lack the top-end talent on the outside to take the defense's attention off Kittle. Third-round draft pick Jalen Hurd hasn't played all season because of a back injury, and second-round choice Deebo Samuel has been serviceable but will miss the Week 7 game against Washington with a groin injury.

With Marquise Goodwin, Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne serving as Garoppolo's top three receivers at the moment, the 49ers apparently feel the need to make a move for a big-time pass catcher.

La Canfora reported that the 49ers are among a number of teams interested in Bengals star A.J. Green, although it's unclear if Cincinnati is interested in trading the oft-injured star. Emmanuel Sanders also is drawing interest, per La Canfora, but the 2-5 Broncos don't see themselves as out of the AFC West race at this point.

Shanahan and the 49ers could turn their eye toward Atlanta and a big receiver for the Falcons. Mohamed Sanu played under Shanahan when he was the Falcons' offensive coordinator, and league sources told La Canfora that a reunion in San Francisco is possible.

Other potential trade options for the 49ers include the Bears' Taylor Gabriel and the Dolphins' DeVante Parker, per La Canfora.

For now, the 49ers can get by with a dominant pass rush and stellar run game. But in order to make a run at their sixth Lombardi Trophy, the 49ers will need to get Garoppolo a weapon on the outside to help take the pressure off Kittle in the passing game.

General manager John Lynch has work to do, but if he lands a big-time receiver, the 49ers likely will become the NFC favorites.

