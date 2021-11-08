NFL rumors: 49ers' Mike McGlinchey out for season with torn quad
Report: 49ers' McGlinchey out for season with torn quad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
More brutal news for the 49ers.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing a source, that 49ers starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey will miss the rest of the season due to a torn quad.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2021
