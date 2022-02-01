NFL rumors: 49ers' Mike McDaniel has second Dolphins head coaching interview

Tristi Rodriguez
·2 min read

Report: McDaniel has second interview for Dolphins' HC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Miami Dolphins are closing in on their hunt for a new head coach. 

In their fourth and hopefully final week of the search, the Dolphins had their second interview with 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. 

McDaniel previously stated he was focused on San Francisco’s playoff run, and not on the head coaching possibilities. 

But now that the 49ers’ season is over following a heartbreaking 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, both ends of the bargain appear to not be wasting any time handling business. 

McDaniel’s mastermind has helped him do incredible work with the 49ers during his five seasons in the Bay. 

It wasn’t the way they wanted to end their season, but the 49ers were one win shy of their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons and McDaniel played a huge role in that. 

McDaniel, 38, helped shape wide receiver Deebo Samuel into a versatile playmaker by using him in the team’s rushing attack in his third year. Deebo finished the 2021 season with rather unique stats: 1,559 receiving yards, 502 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Dolphins are hoping the same strategy can be used on wide receiver Jaylen Waddle down in South Beach. In his first year in the pros, Waddle set an NFL rookie record for receptions in a single season. 

Miami hopes to have its new head coach hired by the end of the week. The organization’s other top candidate is Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. 

