NFL rumors: 49ers' Mike McDaniel has second Dolphins head coaching interview

The Miami Dolphins are closing in on their hunt for a new head coach.

In their fourth and hopefully final week of the search, the Dolphins had their second interview with 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: Why the #Raiders hiring of Josh McDaniels is good for Derek Carr; Sean Payton is vetting TV options; The #Vikings whittle down their coaching search; The #Dolphins want to speak with #49ers OC Mike McDaniel again. pic.twitter.com/qbqCpy4xow — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

McDaniel previously stated he was focused on San Francisco’s playoff run, and not on the head coaching possibilities.

But now that the 49ers’ season is over following a heartbreaking 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, both ends of the bargain appear to not be wasting any time handling business.

McDaniel’s mastermind has helped him do incredible work with the 49ers during his five seasons in the Bay.

It wasn’t the way they wanted to end their season, but the 49ers were one win shy of their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons and McDaniel played a huge role in that.

McDaniel, 38, helped shape wide receiver Deebo Samuel into a versatile playmaker by using him in the team’s rushing attack in his third year. Deebo finished the 2021 season with rather unique stats: 1,559 receiving yards, 502 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Several NFL executives have told me Mike McDaniel is the best fit for the #Dolphinsâ€™ HC job, w/one saying he thought McDaniel would get the job. Miami, Iâ€™m told, is enamored w/McDanielâ€™s innovative running game and how heâ€™d maximize rising star Jaylen Waddle. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 31, 2022

The Dolphins are hoping the same strategy can be used on wide receiver Jaylen Waddle down in South Beach. In his first year in the pros, Waddle set an NFL rookie record for receptions in a single season.

Miami hopes to have its new head coach hired by the end of the week. The organization’s other top candidate is Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

