NFL rumors: 49ers meet with two intriguing 2021 NFL Draft prospects

Report: 49ers meet with two intriguing NFL draft prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Everything is on Zoom these days. Even pre-NFL Draft interviews.

The 49ers already have reportedly met virtually with a couple of prospects, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

#Oregon CB Deommodore Lenoir

has recently met virtually with the #Patriots, #Colts, #Panthers & #49ers.



Lenoir finished his Oregon career with 27 PBUs & 6 INTs and made 34 straight starts. #NFLDraft — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 24, 2021

49ers general manager John Lynch has a laundry list of things to tackle this offseason, but adding depth at wide receiver and cornerback are considered priorities. Doing it through the draft will require some extra effort this year, as teams can only schedule five, one-hour interviews leading up to the draft, which begins on April 29.

Story continues

San Francisco would like to add some receiving talent alongside talented youngsters Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Slot receiver-type Rondale Moore from Purdue presents an intriguing option for the 49ers.

Moore established himself as one of the nation’s elite playmakers as a freshman in 2018, racking up 114 catches, 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He has reportedly run a 4.33-second 40-yard dash but dealt with a hamstring injury that limited him to four games in 2019 and an unspecified “lower body” injury that held him to three contests last season, when he had 35 catches for 270 yards. Most mock drafts peg Moore as a first- or second-round pick.

The 49ers are expecting to lose cornerbacks Richard Sherman, Jason Verrett and K’Waun Williams this offseason. Deommodore Lenoir could help shore up the secondary after a stellar career at Oregon, when he racked up 154 tackles, six interceptions, 27 passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 47 games.

With only five virtual interviews, the 49ers have to choose their candidates wisely. But these two prospects definitely fit positions of need for the franchise heading into 2021.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast