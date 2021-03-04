NFL rumors: 49ers to meet with top O-line prospect Teven Jenkins virtually

Report: 49ers to meet with Jenkins, top O-line draft prospect originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While he doesn't play the sexiest position on the field, the 49ers' offseason begins with the future of left tackle Trent Williams.

If he returns, they could have a top-10 offensive line again in 2021. But if the eight-time Pro Bowl selection opts to find a new home in free agency, the 49ers' plans could make a major turn by adding a veteran or through the 2021 NFL Draft.

General manager John Lynch appears to have his eyes on the draft with a rising offensive line prospect. The Draft Wire's Justin Melo reported Wednesday that the 49ers are one of 14 teams who have met, or are meeting with, Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins.

Jenkins played seven games in 2020 before opting out for the rest of the season. He was a preseason All-Big 12 selection who started six games at right tackle and one at left tackle last season. He has experience on both sides of the line throughout his college career, and even played a handful of games at guard as a freshman.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 310-pounds, Jenkins is seen as a first-round prospect flying up big boards. He's extremely aggressive with strong hands, and isn't afraid to mix it up in the trenches.

Teven Jenkins is a junkyard dog, really physical in the run game.



He was also dominant in pass protection against some really good pass-rushers (e.g. Joseph Ossai).



(📽️: @BrandonThornNFL)pic.twitter.com/SLQbq9BbJa — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) March 3, 2021

Teven Jenkins last season 😳



- Pass blocking snaps: 211

- QB pressures allowed: 4



(📹 @LedyardNFLDraft)

pic.twitter.com/8VZvnx6FxJ — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 15, 2021

Jenkins gets it done as a run-blocker and in the passing game. He quickly can become a QB's best friend.

Don't be surprised if this is someone who winds up being a top-15 pick.

