NFL rumors: 49ers' Matt Breida expected to play vs. Ravens in Week 13

With the running game expected to take centerstage in a rain-soaked M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, it appears the 49ers (10-1) will have an important weapon back in their arsenal.

Running back Matt Breida, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, is expected to play against the Ravens, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing a source.

49ers' RB Matt Breida, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play against the Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 1, 2019

With rain expected throughout the day in Baltimore, the 49ers and Ravens (9-2) might have to lean heavily on their running backs.

While Tevin Coleman leads the 49ers with six rushing touchdowns, Breida leads the team with 542 rushing yards this season, so having him available gives Kyle Shanahan a two-headed monster to attack Baltimore's defense.

With the Seahawks (9-2) and Saints (10-2) breathing down the 49ers' necks in the NFC playoff picture, they need to go into Baltimore and emerge with a victory.

A healthy Breida should help them achieve that goal.

