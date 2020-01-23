NFL rumors: 49ers making 'late push' to keep Joe Woods on coaching staff

The 49ers have made it to the final game of the NFL season. When it officially comes to a close following Super Bowl LIV, any coach on an expiring contract is free to sign with any other team.

That's the scenario Joe Woods finds himself in, and San Francisco's current defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator is expected to be in high demand after helping the 49ers establish the No. 1 ranked pass defense in the NFL.

New Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly has zeroed in on Woods as his desired defensive coordinator, and the expectation was that Woods would take the job as soon as his current contract with the 49ers expires.

But not so fast.

Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reported Wednesday afternoon that San Francisco is making a "late push" to retain Woods, citing a source.

As Kevin Stefanski sets his initial staff in Cleveland, source said the 49ers are making a late push to keep DB coach/passing game coordinator Joe Woods, who was with the Vikings from 2006-13. Woods has been the favorite to land as the Browns' DC. — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) January 23, 2020

The 49ers allowed 169.2 passing yards per game this season, the fewest allowed by a team since the 2009 New York Jets (153.7). It's easy to see why Stefanski and the Browns would be targeting Woods, and similarly obvious why San Francisco would prefer to keep him. Whether he stays or goes, though, you can be sure it will come with both a promotion and a pay bump.

