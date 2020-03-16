NFL rumors: 49ers made run at pairing Austin Hooper with George Kittle

George Kittle is the best tight end in the NFL. That's not opinion, it's fact.

That might even be an understatement, too. Pro Football Focus graded Kittle as the best player in all of football last season. But sometimes (all the time) the rich like to get even richer. That was the case when it came to the 49ers' free-agency hopes this offseason.

NFL Media's Mike Silver reported the 49ers made a run at tight end Austin Hooper before the two-time Pro Bowler reportedly agreed to a mega-contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

SF, Washington, Green Bay, Chicago also made a run https://t.co/FfWAsvevsm — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 16, 2020

Though the 49ers obviously have a star TE in George Kittle--and though talks on a long-term extension are in the early stages--Kyle Shanahan made a run at the TE he coached (as the Falcons' OC) during Hooper's rookie year. Would have been double trouble. https://t.co/vG3SbLB5Ss — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 16, 2020

Hooper, 25, is coming off the best season of his four-year career. He had 75 receptions for 787 receiving yards and six touchdowns with the Atlanta Falcons. All were career-highs.

The Falcons selected Hooper in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. That same year was 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan's last season as Atlanta's offensive coordinator. Hooper caught three touchdowns as a rookie with Shanahan running the offense.

Now, Hooper reportedly will sign the largest contract in NFL history for a tight end. Well, that is, until Kittle breaks that record.

Story continues

[RELATED: Kittle's agent 'very patient' in contract negotiations]

Kittle still has one more year left on his rookie contract. He becomes an unrestricted free agent after next season, but the 49ers hope to lock him up long term before that.

The Hooper report shows Shanahan could be interested in implementing more sets of two tight ends for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Former undrafted free agent Ross Dwelley currently serves as Kittle's backup.

NFL rumors: 49ers made run at pairing Austin Hooper with George Kittle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area