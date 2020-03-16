NFL rumors: 49ers likely will shop one of two first-round draft picks

Alex Didion
NBC Sports BayArea

John Lynch is stockpiling assets.

After completing a blockbuster trade to send All-Pro defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the 49ers' general manager isn't done yet.

Now armed with the No. 13 and No. 31 overall picks in April's draft, San Francisco could opt to use one of its two first-round picks to secure more picks across the middle rounds of what is expected to be a deep draft.

As Schefter noted, the 49ers are without picks in the second, third, and fourth rounds. Already possessing a plethora of talent going into next season, these Day 2 picks could provide valuable depth for a team still facing the expensive prospect of extending All-Pro George Kittle and eventually rookie sensation Nick Bosa.

Don't expect Monday to be the last trade involving the Niners before draft day.

