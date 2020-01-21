NFL rumors: 49ers' Kwon Alexander files trademarks before Super Bowl 54

Kwon Alexander is back on the field, giving the 49ers their leader of the "Hot Boyzz" once again. And now the San Francisco linebacker is trying to make sure nobody else profits off his mantra.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that Alexander has filed trademark applications for "Hot Boyzz" and "Hot Boyzz University."

In advance of Super Bowl LIV and the publicity that awaits, #49ers LB Kwon Alexander has filed trademark applications for Hot Boyzz and Hot Boyzz University, per his trademark lawyer @DarrenHeitner. Alexander leads SF's "Hot Boyzz" movement. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2020

Alexander claimed he went to "Hot Boyzz University" before the 49ers played the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC divisional round.

Alexander has used "Hot Boyzz" as a sort of energetic rallying cry for the 49ers' defense all season long. The ring leader returned from what many thought was a season-ending injury and has helped San Francisco reach Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The 25-year-old Alexander sustained a torn pectoral on Oct. 31 against the Arizona Cardinals. With Super Bowl hopes on his mind, the five-year veteran crushed his rehab and was activated before the playoffs.

Rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw has continued to start despite Alexander's return, but it's clear the leader of the "Hot Boyzz" has a deep impact on the 49ers beyond tackling the opposing team.

