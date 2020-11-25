NFL rumors: 49ers' K'Waun Williams has two-game suspension rescinded

Report: 49ers' Williams has two-game suspension rescinded originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

K'Waun Williams reportedly won't be suspended after all.

The NFL rescinded the 49ers nickel cornerback's two-game suspension Wednesday due to "issues with the testing procedures," NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Williams originally was suspended for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, and Pelissero reported that Williams maintains he didn't.

Although Williams won't miss any time due to the suspension, the 49ers don't expect him back in the lineup Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Williams sustained a high ankle sprain on Nov. 5 against the Green Bay Packers, and he has not played since then.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he believes nickel back K’Waun Williams is still two or three weeks away from being able to play due to his high ankle sprain. https://t.co/dyddHBzXpP — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 25, 2020

The 49ers were without Williams in Weeks 5, 6 and 7 because the defensive back sustained a sprained ACL. Williams picked up the ankle sprain on "Thursday Night Football" against the Green Bay Packers, playing in his second game in five days after missing nearly a month due to the former injury.

Prior to the 2020 season, which began following an abbreviated training camp and abnormal offseason program due to the coronavirus pandemic, Williams had missed no more than three games in each of his preceding five NFL seasons.