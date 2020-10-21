NFL rumors: 49ers' K'Waun Williams aiming to return for Seahawks game

Report: K'Waun aiming to return for 49ers-Seahawks next week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Slowly but surely, the 49ers' secondary is being put back together.

Jason Verrett's reemergence as a top-flight cover corner arguably has been the most promising development for San Francisco this season, and it's terrifying to think of where the 49ers would be without him. Injuries have left them severely shorthanded at the position, but they could be returning to full strength in the not-too-distant future.

Emmanuel Moseley returned from a two-game absence and had a strong performance in the 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Richard Sherman currently is eligible to be activated off injured reserve, though it doesn't sound like that will happen this week. The same can be said for K'Waun Williams, who has missed the last two games while on IR with a sprained knee.

Next week, though? Apparently, that is on the table.

"I’ve heard K’Waun Williams is aiming to return for the Seahawks game on Nov. 1," The Athletic's Matt Barrows wrote Tuesday.

Getting Williams back would be a huge boost for the 49ers at any point of the season, but if he's able to play on Nov. 1, he arguably couldn't have better timing. Seattle currently has the best offense in the NFL according to DVOA, and the 49ers sure could use Williams to help slow down the Seahawks' lethal passing attack.

Whenever Williams returns to the fold, he surely will resume his duties as San Francisco's top nickel back, as he is one of the best in the league at that position. The 49ers are one game into a ridiculously challenging portion of their schedule, and the sooner he returns, the better off they'll be.

