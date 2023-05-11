NFL rumors: 49ers, kicker Jake Moody agree to terms on rookie contract

Report: 49ers agree to terms with rookie kicker Moody originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers reportedly have agreed to terms with rookie kicker Jake Moody.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Moody agreed to sign a four-year deal worth $5.3 million. The contract includes an $857,512 signing bonus as well as a $50,000 workout bonus for each of the deal's final three years.

San Francisco selected Moody in the third round (No. 99 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft to be the team's replacement for veteran kicker Robbie Gould, who remains an unrestricted free agent. Gould nailed 87.5 percent of field-goal attempts and 96.1 percent of extra-point attempts over his six years in the Bay Area.

Moody is the league's highest-drafted kicker since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked Roberto Aguayo No. 59 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. Aguayo made just 71 percent of his field-goal attempts as a rookie and never kicked in an NFL game again.

The 49ers, however, are confident in Moody, who nailed all 60 extra-point attempts and 29 of 35 field-goal attempts (82.9 percent) as a fifth-year senior at Michigan in 2022.

“We were fortunate to have three third-round picks, and we felt he was worthy of one,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said of Moody on draft night.

Additionally, Wilson reported San Francisco agreed to terms with fifth-round pick Darrell Luter Jr., a cornerback out of South Alabama. Luter's rookie deal is a four-year contract worth $4.14 million with a $313,512 signing bonus.

