NFL rumors: 49ers' Josh Norman has fractured ribs, trying to play

Not much is going right for Josh Norman right now, including how his body feels.

Josina Anderson reported Tuesday night, citing a source, that the 49ers cornerback has fractured ribs and is trying to play through it.

I’m told #49ers CB Josh Norman is dealing with fractured ribs, per league source. My understanding is Norman is trying to work through it. On a side note, you can look forward to seeing Norman next Tuesday on The CREW. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 10, 2021

Norman is in hot waters after the antics he pulled Sunday in the 49ers' 31-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

He was penalized for taunting after finding himself in the middle of a kerfuffle on the Cardinals' sideline. On the same play, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was called for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Cardinals would have been dealt a fourth-and-35 situation on San Francisco's 36-yard line. Instead, they received an automatic first down thanks to Norman, and quickly set up kicker Matt Prater for a successful 26-yard field goal.

Norman was immediately sent to the 49ers' bench and didn't see the field again.

The 33-year-old leads the NFL with four forced fumbles, but has a low 53.0 Pro Football Focus grade through six games for the Niners.

