NFL rumors: 49ers' Josh Norman taken to hospital, spitting blood

Report: 49ers' Norman taken to hospital, was spitting blood originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Through three games in the 2021 NFL season, the 49ers continue to take tough hits on the injury report. That cotinued Sunday night in their 30-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.

Cornerback Josh Norman started alongside Emmanuel Moseley, but Norman was forced to exit the game in the second quarter. Norman was ruled out of the game in the first half with a chest injury. 

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported Monday morning that Norman was spitting blood and taken the hospital. All of Norman's tests came back negative but he did stay the night at the hospital as a precaution. 

But, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport did have some good news to report. 

Norman recorded one tackle and one forced fumble in the loss before being ruled out. 

Rookie Deommodore Lenoir replaced Norman and had one tackle. 

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns against the 49ers. He completed 69.7 percent of his attempts and was not intercepted.

