NFL rumors: 49ers' John Lynch courted by Amazon for TV job

John Lynch is in demand this offseason, but the 49ers general manager isn't being chased by other NFL teams.

Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported Thursday that Amazon had talks with Lynch to be its color analyst for "Thursday Night Football" but those talks didn't end in Lynch agreeing to leave Santa Clara for a return to the television booth.

Marchand added later in a tweet that, according to sources, Amazon might have tripled Lynch's salary to lure him away from the 49ers.

Amazon reached out to Lynch, according to sources. There was a dinner. Lynch probably could have tripled his salary, which is reportedly around $5M as the GM. Lynch, I'm told, declined and wanted to remain in the front office. https://t.co/kq6YQ94KTj https://t.co/yw7PQBUxX1 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 25, 2022

Prior to joining the 49ers, Lynch worked as a color analyst for FOX for almost 10 years. He joined the 49ers in January of 2017 and signed an extension in 2020 to keep him with the team through the 2024 season.

During his end-of-season press conference, Lynch shot down rumors that he would be leaving the 49ers for the broadcast booth.

"From time to time, opportunities are presented and I can tell you and tell everyone that my commitment right now is to this organization," Lynch said. "We're just coming off a season, but my commitment is to the 49ers, to the York family to Kyle and standing up in front of that team yesterday and just getting an opportunity to reflect on what we have.

"I do think we have something special and we're here to win championships. And we fell short of that, but I think both things be true that that's our standard, but also the amount of pride and feel like it's a real blessing to be a part of this organization. So my commitment is right here and that's where I'll be.”

With Troy Aikman reportedly headed to ESPN, the NFL broadcast landscape is shifting ahead of the 2022 season. But it doesn't appear that Lynch will factor into the television carousel this time around.

