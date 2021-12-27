NFL rumors: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo has torn thumb ligament, fracture

Report: Jimmy G has torn right thumb ligament, fracture originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo has a torn ligament in his right thumb and a chipped bone, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon citing league sources. ESPN's Adam Schefter added shortly after that the 49ers quarterback has a fracture and UCL tear in the right thumb, citing league sources.

Sources: #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a chipped bone and torn ligament in his right thumb. His status is in doubt for this weekend, but heâ€™s going to try to gut it out, somehow. Heâ€™ll be reevaluated on Wednesday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2021

49ersâ€™ QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a right thumb UCL tear along with a fracture, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2021

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that Garoppolo missed practice due to a right thumb sprain suffered in the Week 16 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and that the veteran would be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

Shanahan was asked whether Garoppolo had a fracture in the thumb during his press conference with the media on Monday, and emphasized that it was nothing more than a sprain.

FWIW: Shanahan was SPECIFICALLY asked if Garoppoloâ€™s thumb was fractured & the HC replied:



â€œNo. Itâ€™s a thumb sprain. I think you guys know how those things are. It didnâ€™t feel great today, wasnâ€™t able to throw today. See how it is on Wednesday, hopefully it will get better.â€ — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) December 27, 2021

Story continues

Rookie and 2021 No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance likely would start Sunday's game against the Houston Texans if Garoppolo doesn't end up being able to tough it out.

The 49ers' playoff hopes still are alive, but they will need to win each of their final two games in order to solidify their spot in the NFC postseason picture.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast