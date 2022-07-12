NFL rumors: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo began throwing 2 to 3 weeks ago

Report: Jimmy G resumed throwing 2 to 3 weeks ago originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly has been throwing for weeks now.

Following an offseason shoulder surgery in March, the market for the 49ers quarterback dried up almost instantly with Garoppolo unable to throw for months, only to now pick back up in recent days.

The Athletic's Matt Barrows reported Tuesday, citing a source, that Garoppolo actually has been throwing for multiple weeks now.

"According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Garoppolo resumed throwing two to three weeks ago," Barrows writes. "His March surgery was performed by Los Angeles orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who has a strong track record with the 49ers. ElAttrache handled the ACL surgeries for Garoppolo (2018), Nick Bosa (2020) and Solomon Thomas (2020), and each had the best season of his career the year following the surgery.

"ElAttrache has been working in conjunction with the 49ers while Garoppolo has been rehabilitating in the Los Angeles area. He’s expected to make a full recovery."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that the expectation within the league is that Garoppolo is traded by the end of the month, which lines up with the start of training camp for many teams.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also reported on Monday, that the Seattle Seahawks have been watching film and doing their due diligence on Garoppolo, which would be a tricky trade for the two heated rivals to pull off.

It's no coincidence that these reports align with the timing of Garoppolo's recovery. The 49ers anticipated his market picking up as soon as he was able to throw.

Whether or not a trade actually is worked out remains to be seen, but it's becoming increasingly clear that Garoppolo's tenure with the team is soon coming to an end.

