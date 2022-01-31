NFL rumors: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo to have offseason thumb surgery

Report: Jimmy G will have offseason thumb surgery 'soon' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo's first offseason priority appears to be getting back to 100 percent health, as he plans to schedule surgery on his injured right thumb "as soon as it can be scheduled," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday citing league sources.

From NFL Now: First order of business for Jimmy G is surgery. Then itâ€™s the future. pic.twitter.com/oaUaQElfBJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2022

Garoppolo injured the thumb in the 49ers' Week 16 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and it clearly bothered him throughout the 49ers' playoff run. The quarterback told Bally Sports' Mike Silver that every throw caused significant pain over the final weeks of the 49ers' season.

Rapoport estimates the quarterback will have about a 4-6 week recovery after the surgery, which would give him ample recovery time before the 2022 season begins.

In what uniform Garoppolo will take his next NFL snap remains to be seen. The 49ers appear set to move forward with former No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance, making Garoppolo a likely trade candidate this offseason.

With a number of NFL teams set to make changes at the quarterback position, there should be several potential landing spots for Garoppolo.

First up is reportedly surgery for Garoppolo, in what should be an interesting offseason to say the least for the veteran quarterback.

