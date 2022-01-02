NFL rumors: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo to have offseason surgery on thumb

Report: Jimmy G will have offseason surgery on thumb originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will wait until the offseason for Jimmy Garoppolo to get surgery on his thumb.

San Francisco's quarterback sustained a torn UCL and a chipped bone in his right thumb in Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans.

Coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers held out hope that Garoppolo would be able to start Sunday against the Houston Texans but ultimately is not expected to play, giving way to rookie QB Trey Lance.

Early Sunday morning, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported, citing sources, that Garoppolo will have surgery to repair the torn ligament in his throwing thumb this offseason.

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppoloâ€™s thumb injury is serious enough that heâ€™s expected to undergo surgery following the season, sources say. The hope is that he plays again this season, but itâ€™s no sure thing.



My story: https://t.co/nobFUKM0Uo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022

The decision to hold off on surgery until the offseason likely is due to the hope that the veteran would be able to play in the 49ers' Week 18 regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams, which ESPN's Adam Schefter reported is the team's hope.

With Garoppolo reportedly inactive Sunday, Lance will make his second career start against the lowly Texans.

The 49ers can clinch a playoff spot Sunday with a win over Houston, combined with a New Orleans Saints loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast