NFL rumors: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo trade price is 'second-round pick and more'

With the number of quarterback-needy teams dwindling and Jimmy Garoppolo recently undergoing shoulder surgery, it would make sense for the 49ers to perhaps lower their asking price for the veteran quarterback.

That, however, doesn't appear to be the case.

On Monday, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero went on "Good Morning Football" and told host Kay Adams that the 49ers are looking for even more than the second-round draft pick they initally gave up to get Garoppolo in 2017.

"Now, he is coming off of shoulder surgery," Pelissero said. "Not going to be cleared until right around the start of training camp. The price on Garoppolo [is] likely a second-round pick and more. There certainly have been conversations. Multiple teams interested there but nothing done yet."

"Now, he is coming off of shoulder surgery," Pelissero said. "Not going to be cleared until right around the start of training camp. The price on Garoppolo [is] likely a second-round pick and more. There certainly have been conversations. Multiple teams interested there but nothing done yet."

With Tom Brady coming out of retirement on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers no longer are in need of a quarterback. The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the Washington Commanders rolled the dice on Carson Wentz and now Deshaun Watson reportedly is set to meet with the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and other teams this week as the Houston Texans look to trade the star quarterback after a grand jury declined to charge Watson last week.

The Saints, Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers and potentially the Seattle Seahawks are the five teams currently in need of a starting quarterback, although the Seahawks did acquire Drew Lock in the Wilson trade.

The Colts make a ton of sense for Garoppolo. Indianapolis has a roster that is built to win now and Garoppolo has the leadership intangibles the Colts reportedly are interested in after their failed year with Wentz. The Colts were able to get two third-round picks in exchange for Wentz, but it's unclear if they'd be interested in giving up a second-round pick plus more for Garoppolo.

Garoppolo underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder last Tuesday and is expected to be throwing again in late June or early July.

Teams might want to see Garoppolo throw before signing off on a trade which means this situation could drag out for a couple months.

An NFL evaluator posited to The Athletic's Mike Sando that the 49ers could keep Garoppolo into training camp to try and get more draft capital from a team in desperate need of a starter.

“There are going to be one or two teams that do not have anybody going into camp, and if you are San Francisco, you might get a one for Jimmy if you just wait until camp, especially if something happens to someone else,” the evaluator told Sando.

However, the idea of the 49ers getting a first-round pick for Garoppolo seems unlikely.

As teams fill their quarterback need either via trade, free agency or the draft, the 49ers likely will be forced to lower their asking price. They have little leverage in this situation. Teams know they want to move on to Trey Lance. While general manager John Lynch said San Francisco has budgeted to bring Garoppolo back, that's likely not the situation the 49ers want to find themselves in next season.

Eventually, the 49ers might have to just take what they can get or they risk being forced to cut Garoppolo and lose him for nothing.

