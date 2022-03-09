NFL rumors: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo underwent successful shoulder surgery

Report: Jimmy G underwent successful shoulder surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo underwent a successful should surgery on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.

The 30-year-old injured his shoulder in the 49ers’ Wild Card matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 16, and kept playing throughout their final two postseason games.

The plan now, according to Garafolo, is to throw ahead of training camp.

But from where will he be throwing is the question now, as the QB is expected to be traded soon.

Dr. Nirav Pandya, an associate professor of orthopedic surgery at UCSF, broke down what the surgery means for the QB and his future.

In general, this means that the pathology that was expected in the shoulder was found, no additional damage was see , & the repair of damaged structures went as expected. Anatomy has been restored but how this manifests functionally will play out during the rehab process. #49ers https://t.co/ChF2r4anaO — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) March 9, 2022

In other quarterback news across the league, Aaron Rodgers announced he will be staying in Green Bay and Russell Wilson will be heading to Denver.

Now certain organizations seem more fitting for Jimmy G, like the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Commanders.

But of course, anything can happen in the NFL offseason, so we will have to wait and see.

