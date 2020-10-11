NFL rumors: 49ers' Jerick McKinnon fined for touchdown run vs. Eagles

Report: McKinnon fined for play that was TD vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just because Jerick McKinnon is an offensive player doesn't mean he can't be the one to initiate contact. That's exactly what he did in a late touchdown run last Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, and now the 49ers running back is paying the price.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that McKinnon has been $9,857 for unnecessary roughness due to lowering his head to initiate contact with the opponent's helmet. No flag was thrown on the play.

#49ers RB Jerick McKinnon was fined $9,857 for unnecessary roughness -- lowering the head to initiate contact with the helmet on his fourth-quarter touchdown last week against the #Eagles. No flag was thrown. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2020

Here's the play in question.

#49ers’ RB Jerick McKinnon was fined $9,857 for unnecessary roughness for “lowering the head to initiate contact with the helmet” on this TD, per @TomPelissero



pic.twitter.com/ZCiVDEO62o — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 10, 2020

The touchdown was the 49ers' final points in their 25-20 Week 4 loss to the Eagles. It also gave McKinnon his third straight game with a rushing touchdown.

McKinnon now has 193 rushing yards and three touchdowns over four games, while averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He has been the 49ers' lead carrier with Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman out, and has proved he still is an effective back when healthy.

