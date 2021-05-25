NFL rumors: 49ers' Jeff Wilson out four-to-six months after surgery

Report: 49ers' Wilson out four-to-six months after surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' loaded group of running backs reportedly will be short one player for a while.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday, citing sources, that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is expected to miss the next four-to-six months while recovering from surgery to fix a torn meniscus. Consequently, he will miss at least the start of the 2021 NFL season.

#49ers RB Jeff Wilson recently underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus, sources say. Wilson is expected to miss four to six months, which means he’ll be sidelined through the start of the regular season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 25, 2021

It's a significant loss for San Francisco, as Wilson led all 49ers running backs last season with 600 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He also hauled in 13 receptions for another 133 yards and three scores through the air.

With Wilson sidelined, rookies Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell, as well as free-agent signee Wayne Gallman, likely will vie for playing time behind incumbent starter Raheem Mostert.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast