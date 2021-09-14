NFL rumors: 49ers inquired about Cameron Dantzler trade with Vikings

Report: 49ers inquired about trade for Vikings CB Dantzler originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers, much to their dismay, are in the market for depth at the cornerback position.

With Jason Verrett suffering a torn ACL in San Francisco's 41-33 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 1, the 49ers are scrambling to add reinforcements.

The devastating injury ends Verrett's season and leaves the 49ers without one of their leaders on defense.

Who will step up and replace the veteran corner? Only time will tell.

But in the meantime, the 49ers reportedly expressed interest in adding a younger cornerback to a position group that is already filled with youth.

The Athletic's David Lombardi reported Monday, citing a league source, that the 49ers inquired about a potential trade for Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler.

Dantzler, a second-year corner out of Mississippi State, started in 10 games last season for the Vikings where he posted a pretty solid 70.9 overall grade by Pro Football Focus.

The 49ers on Tuesday did officially sign veteran cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, so it is unclear if the team still has interest in adding Dantzler.

Dantzler's career trajectory completely flipped this offseason and he was a healthy scratch in the Vikings' Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Following an impressive rookie season in 2020, Dantzler was expected by many to retain his starting role this season, but he wound up sliding all the way down the depth chart prior to Week 1.

Dantzler still has plenty of potential, but his sophomore season is not off to a good start.

