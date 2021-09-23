NFL rumors: 49ers implied to Mac Jones he was their draft target

Report: 49ers implied to Mac Jones he was their draft target originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's the story that just won't go away. Mac Jones and the 49ers seem to be forever linked, whether they like it or not.

The two, somehow, again are connected. The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Thursday, citing sources, that "49ers decision-makers implied to Jones during pre-draft interviews that he was their target."

As the 2021 NFL Draft crept closer and closer, rumors became louder and louder that the 49ers traded up to the No. 3 overall pick to take the Alabama product. Jones was seen as perhaps the most pro-ready QB in the draft, someone who could orchestrate a system right away. With a Super Bowl-ready roster at their hands, the 49ers seemed like a possible perfect fit for Jones.

Howe reported the 49ers went as far back as speaking with Jones' high school coaches to get a better feel for him.

The 49ers publicly have maintained that Jones wasn't their intended target after the trade. They continue to state they liked multiple QBs in the draft, before making the final call.

In the end, none of that mattered. The 49ers selected Trey Lance with their top pick, and Jones fell all the way to the New England Patriots at No. 15 overall.

Jones beat out Cam Newton in training camp to be named the Patriots' starting QB. Through two games, he has shown his touted accuracy, completing 73.9 percent of his passes without being intercepted. Jones has thrown for 467 yards but just one touchdown.

Lance, who is two years younger than Jones, is the 49ers' backup right now. He played in their season-opening win over the Detroit Lions and threw a passing touchdown on his first attempt as a pro. That also has been his only pass attempt so far through his first two weeks.

Story continues

Jimmy Garoppolo remains the 49ers' starting QB, and has led them to a 2-0 record to start the 2021 season. Thus far, he has completed 70.9 percent of his pass attempts for 503 yards and two TDs. He's yet to be intercepted this season.

The 49ers don't face the Patriots this season. When they do, the noise will be deafening.

Even before then, these two just can't seem to get rid of each other.

