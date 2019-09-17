NFL rumors: 49ers hosting Sam Young for visit after Joe Staley injury

The 49ers released veteran offensive tackle Sam Young on Aug. 30. They will reportedly see him again Tuesday.

Young is scheduled to visit the 49ers in Santa Clara, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning.

The 49ers are likely to add another offensive lineman to their 53-man roster after Joe Staley sustained a fractured left fibula, which is expected to keep him out of action from six to eight weeks.

Rookie Justin Skule is likely to start at left tackle on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Daniel Brunskill, who can also play tackle, and Ben Garland are the only healthy backup offensive linemen currently on the 49ers' 53-man roster.

On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan said there were not a lot of great players available for the 49ers to add to their depth along the offensive line.

"We would love to if there were options," he said. "You look at anything that's possible. I don't think there's a ton of great options out there that are possible."

If the 49ers sign Young, they would have to create a roster spot. Although the 49ers said after Sunday's game in Cincinnati that Staley was not a candidate for injured reserve, the club could still make that decision. Players who are placed on injured reserve during the season must miss a minimum of eight weeks before returning to action.

Young, 32, is a nine-year NFL veteran who played 12 games last season with the Miami Dolphins. He has appeared in 88 career games with 21 starts in a career that has seen him lay for Dallas, Buffalo, Jacksonville and Miami.

