NFL rumors: 49ers hosting Joe Flacco with thin free-agent QB market

Report: 49ers hosting Flacco as free-agent QB market thins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers must really believe in Jimmy Garoppolo or have their eyes on a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here's the proof.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the 49ers are hosting veteran free-agent QB Joe Flacco on a visit.

The #49ers are hosting veteran QB Joe Flacco on a visit, per me and @MikeGarafolo. A potential experienced backup behind Jimmy G. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

This comes soon after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported former Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky, who had been connected to the 49ers, has agreed to sign with the Buffalo Bills.

Bills are giving former Bears' QB Mitchell Trubisky a one-year deal. He now becomes the back up to Josh Allen. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

Flacco, 36, appeared in five games last season for the New York Jets. He went 0-4 in four starts, completed a career-low 55.2 percent of his passes and threw for 864 yards. The 13-year veteran tossed six touchdowns and was intercepted three times last season.

Flacco hasn't been a full-time starter since 2017. Over the last three seasons, he appeared in 22 games and made 21 starts. He threw 24 TDs, was intercepted 14 times and completed 61.5 percent of his passes over that span.

This isn't a guarantee the 49ers will sign Flacco, who led the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl win over San Francisco in the 2012 season. But it's a telling sign. Will they keep their eyes open for other veteran QBs?

The market is thinning more by the day, and Flacco might be the last man standing for San Francisco.

