NFL rumors: 49ers host three linebackers, one tight end for workout

The 49ers can't seem to shake the injury bug, and thus have continued to be in need of reinforcements. Multiple players got banged up in San Francisco's 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, which prompted yet another series of roster moves.

More could be on the way. Running back Raheem Mostert is expected to be placed on injured reserve this week. Additionally, the 49ers reportedly hosted four free agents for a workout on Tuesday.

The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson reported Tuesday that San Francisco brought Corey Nelson, Vosean Joseph, Jonas Griffith and MarQueis Gray in for a workout, citing sources.

49ers worked out Corey Nelson, Vosean Joseph, Jonas Griffith and MarQueis Gray, according to league sources — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 20, 2020

Nelson, Joseph and Griffith are linebackers, while Gray is a veteran tight end.

Of the linebackers, Nelson is the most experienced by far, having appeared in 61 career NFL games. Joseph was a fifth-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2019, while Griffith participated in the 49ers' 2020 offseason program and training camp.

Gray has appeared in 61 career games (14 starts) for the Bills, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings, with 27 career receptions for 328 yards.

The 49ers' interest in each player appears to be directly correlated to one roster move that already has been made, and perhaps one that has yet to be announced.

San Francisco waived tight end Daniel Helm on Tuesday after he played five special-teams snaps in the win over the Rams. Gray potentially could replace him as the 49ers' fourth tight end if another spot opens up on the active roster or practice squad.

As for the linebackers, well, the fact the 49ers worked them out might suggest that Kwon Alexander won't be returning from his high ankle sprain anytime soon.

Alexander was injured in the Week 5 loss to the Dolphins, sat out the win over the Rams and though he has yet to be placed on injured reserve, that option remains on the table. If the 49ers do place Alexander on IR, Joe Walker likely would be added from the practice squad; however, that would leave the practice squad without a single linebacker. As such, they could be in need of one.

