NFL rumors: 49ers host Lane Taylor, veteran guard, on free-agent visit

Already having re-signed Trent Williams and bringing in former Pro Bowl center Alex Mack, the 49ers might not be done shoring up the offensive line.

The 49ers brought in veteran free agent guard Lane Taylor for a visit on Friday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported citing sources.

#Packers five-year starting guard Lane Taylor visited the #49ers today, mostly as a medical check-in five months off an ACL tear. Source said the knee was on schedule. Another potential offensive line addition down the road? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2021

Taylor has been limited to just three games over the past two seasons combined, as his 2020 season was cut short in Week 1 by an ACL tear, and his 2019 season ended after a biceps injury in Week 2.

The Oklahoma State product spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers after being brought in as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

Taylor logged a total of 50 starts over 79 career games in Green Bay.

The 49ers' quarterbacks took a collective beating in 2020, and even as Williams returns and a consistent veteran like Mack enters the fold, it never hurts to have some more depth on the offensive line.

It didn't seem like a signing was imminent by any means, but something to keep an eye on as free agency continues.

