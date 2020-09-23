NFL rumors: 49ers holding tryout for Paul Perkins, other running backs

Report: 49ers bringing in several running backs for tryout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman both expected to be out for Sunday's game against the New York Giants and potentially longer, the 49ers need to replenish their running back depth and reportedly will bring in multiple free agents for a closer look.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that San Francisco is bringing in several running backs for a tryout, including Paul Perkins, Karan Higdon and Austin Walter.

Perkins was a fifth-round pick by the Giants in 2016 after an impressive collegiate career at UCLA. He has failed to establish himself at the NFL level, however, having rushed for 575 yards in 29 career games. He is a decent receiver out of the backfield, though, and could be a fit for Kyle Shanahan's outside zone scheme.

Higdon spent last season on the Texans' practice squad after signing with Houston as an undrafted free-agent. Walter attended training camp with the 49ers last season before ending up on the Giants' practice squad, and was a standout for the XFL's Dallas Renegades. He was one of two XFL players with a kick return for a touchdown.

XFL: Austin Walter 97 yard kickoff return TD pic.twitter.com/EohQm8e2L2 — edoardo calcagno (@foggy65) June 6, 2020

Whoever the 49ers sign likely is ticketed for their practice squad, as JaMychal Hasty is expected to be promoted to the active roster for Week 3. He was San Francisco's lone protected practice squad player this week, which is a pretty good indication he'll be activated for Sunday's game against the Giants.

