NFL rumors: 49ers hiring Tony Oden as their new defensive backs coach

The 49ers reportedly will hire Tony Oden to replace Joe Woods as the team's new defensive backs coach.

Oden, 46, will step into Kyle Shanahan's coaching staff to take over the vacant position, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday morning.

The #49ers are hiring former #Dolphins defensive backs coach Tony Oden as their new secondary coach, sources say. He fills the spot formerly occupied by Joe Woods - who has become the #Browns defensive coordinator. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2020

Woods last week was hired as Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator after serving one season as the 49ers defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator.

Robert Saleh, the 49ers' defensive coordinator, previously worked on the same staff as Oden with the Houston Texans (2005). Oden has been a position coach every season in the NFL since 2011, working the staffs of the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.

Oden will work closely with 49ers safeties coach Daniel Bullocks.

