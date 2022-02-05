NFL rumors: 49ers hiring Anthony Lynn as assistant head coach

Report: 49ers hiring Lynn as assistant HC to Shanahan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers appear to have bolstered their coaching staff, as former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is joining the organization as an assistant head coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday citing league sources.

Anthony Lynn is being hired as the Assistant Head Coach of the San Francisco 49ers, per league sources. Lynn - who had other NFL and college offers - is expected to now be a key cog in the 49ersâ€™ offense and run game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2022

Lynnâ€™s offenses and backfields have produced as some of the highest rushing totals in the league over the past decade. He helped Tyrod Taylor field one of the leagueâ€™s top 10 offenses jn Buffalo, and molded an offense in which Justin Herbert won rookie of the year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2022

Lynn most recently was the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions during the 2021 NFL season.

As the head coach for the Chargers from 2017-20, Lynn was 33-31 with LA. As Schefter mentions above, Lynn was in charge for Justin Herbert's rookie season, one in which the Oregon product was Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 4,336 yards with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

During Lynn's lone season as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator, his group led the NFL in rushing yards with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback and ranked 10th in the league in scoring offense (24.9 PPG).

The timing of Lynn's hiring is interesting, as current 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel interviewed with the Miami Dolphins on Friday for their vacant head coaching position.

Once the hire is official, Lynn and Kyle Shanahan likely will get right to work scheming the 49ers' offense for a 2022 season with Trey Lance expected to be the starting quarterback.

