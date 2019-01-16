NFL rumors: 49ers hire longtime assistant Joe Woods to fill out staff originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 49ers have reportedly filled their coaching vacancy in the defensive backfield with the hiring of long-time assistant Joe Woods.

Woods, 48, takes over the role of passing game coordinator under defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday.

The #49ers are hiring Joe Woods, longtime DBs coach and most recently the #Broncos' defensive coordinator, source says. He'll be the passing game coordinator for DC Robert Saleh and HC Kyle Shanahan. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 15, 2019

Woods served as Denver Broncos defensive coordinator the past two seasons under Vance Joseph. Previously, he served as defensive backs coach with the Broncos, Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Bucaneers.

The Broncos ranked third-best in the NFL in total yards allowed in 2017, before falling to No. 22 in 2018.

Jeff Hafley, who served as 49ers defensive backs coach the past three seasons, left earlier this month to become co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State. The 49ers did not previously have the title of passing game coordinator on defense.