NFL rumors: 49ers hire ESPN analyst Brian Griese as quarterbacks coach

Report: 49ers hire ESPN analyst Griese as quarterbacks coach

The 49ers made a personnel move on Friday, hiring a new quarterbacks coach.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources, that San Francisco is hiring Monday Night Football analyst Brian Griese as their quarterbacks coach.

Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian Griese is leaving ESPN to become the Quarterbacks Coach for the 49ers, sources tell @SethWickersham and me. Griese and Kyle Shanahan have known each other for years; Griese played QB in Tampa when Shanahan was on the Bucs coaching staff. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2022

NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan confirmed the report, citing a team source.

#49ers team source confirms Brian Griese will join the #49ers as the quarterbacks coach.



Griese not only has a long history with Kyle Shanahan but was drafted by the Broncos in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft when Mike Shanahan was the head coach and VP of Football Ops. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) March 5, 2022

Former quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello left the 49ers this offseason to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky.

Griese, a quarterback in the NFL for 11 seasons from 1998-2008 has since worked at ESPN covering college football since 2009 until switching over to Monday Night Football. As Schefter mentions, Griese does have a prior connection with coach Kyle Shanahan, as do a lot of San Francisco's coaches and even players.

Since the move was reported, some have also noticed that Griese -- a former Michigan Wolverine -- has ties to a certain quarterback that has been connected to the 49ers quite a bit this offseason.

Griese, Michigan's second-string QB was ahead of third-string quarterback Tom Brady on the depth chart in 1996 before Griese took over as the starter in 1997.

With recent reports regarding Brady's future and potentially coming out of retirement to join the 49ers, his childhood team, the move to hire Griese has led some to begin connecting dots.

San Francisco's new quarterbacks coach will be tasked with helping 21-year-old Trey Lance develop as the (likely) starter next season.

