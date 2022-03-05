NFL rumors: 49ers hire ESPN analyst Brian Griese as quarterbacks coach

Taylor Wirth
·2 min read
Report: 49ers hire ESPN analyst Griese as quarterbacks coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers made a personnel move on Friday, hiring a new quarterbacks coach.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources, that San Francisco is hiring Monday Night Football analyst Brian Griese as their quarterbacks coach.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan confirmed the report, citing a team source.

Former quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello left the 49ers this offseason to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky.

Griese, a quarterback in the NFL for 11 seasons from 1998-2008 has since worked at ESPN covering college football since 2009 until switching over to Monday Night Football. As Schefter mentions, Griese does have a prior connection with coach Kyle Shanahan, as do a lot of San Francisco's coaches and even players.

Since the move was reported, some have also noticed that Griese -- a former Michigan Wolverine -- has ties to a certain quarterback that has been connected to the 49ers quite a bit this offseason.

Griese, Michigan's second-string QB was ahead of third-string quarterback Tom Brady on the depth chart in 1996 before Griese took over as the starter in 1997.

RELATED: Kentucky receiver Robinson sees himself as Deebo-type prospect

With recent reports regarding Brady's future and potentially coming out of retirement to join the 49ers, his childhood team, the move to hire Griese has led some to begin connecting dots.

San Francisco's new quarterbacks coach will be tasked with helping 21-year-old Trey Lance develop as the (likely) starter next season.

