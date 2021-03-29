NFL rumors: 49ers haven't decided which QB to take with No. 3 draft pick

Josh Schrock
·2 min read
The 49ers made a franchise-defining move Friday when they traded three first-round picks to acquire the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Miami Dolphins in order to have their pick of the quarterback litter that is left after the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets make their selections.

General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan made the move in order to find their quarterback of the future, the 49ers don't yet know who that signal-caller will be, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.

"It seems stunning to think Alabama’s Mac Jones could be the Niners’ choice—and “could be” is the operative phrase because the Niners have not decided who to choose at three," King noted in his latest Football Morning in America column.

Trevor Lawrence is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1. That has been true since the Jags leapfrogged the Jets for the worst record late in the season. While the Jets haven't telegraphed what they plan to do with quarterback Sam Darnold, conventional wisdom suggests BYU's Zach Wilson soon will be calling East Rutherford, New Jersey home.

That will leave the 49ers with their choice between Ohio State's Justin Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones at No. 3.

Each quarterback has pros and cons. Fields was sensational for two seasons at Ohio State but had shaky moments when pressured by Indiana and Northwestern. Lance was dominant in his lone season as the starter for the Bison and has possibly the highest upside of any quarterback in the class but he will need time to develop.

Then, there's Jones. The Alabama star is coming off the highest-graded season by a Power Five quarterback in Pro Football Focus history. He's an accurate thrower and a quick processor, but his athletic limitations might make him a reach at No. 3.

RELATED: Could Jones be QB 49ers target at No. 3?

At the moment, the 49ers appear content to go into the 2021 season with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback, choosing to let whomever they select sit behind the 29-year-old and develop before taking over in 2022.

It's a good plan for a team loaded with high-priced veterans that believes it can compete for a Super Bowl in 2021 with Garoppolo at the helm.

Lynch and Shanahan have tied themselves to whichever quarterback they select at No. 3. They just haven't decided who that will be just yet.

    As if there wasn't already enough of an element of a circus sideshow surrounding the celebrity boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren, Friday's post press conference face-off should put it over the top. The two got into a physical altercation before separating and leaving the press conference. Promotional company Triller has jumped into the fight game, building events around its Fight Club brand. They began with Mike Tyson's return in an exhibition opposite Roy Jones Jr., and have only amped up the celebrity aspect. Triller enlisted YouTube sensation Jake Paul to fight on the Tyson vs. Jones undercard, where he scored his second professional boxing knockout. That came against former NBA star Nate Robinson, who had trained all of about six months for the fight. With events that blend musical acts into the mix, Triller is diving heavily into two angles. One being the interest in celebrities such as Paul, and the other being the idea of boxers vs. mixed martial artists. With Paul vs. Askren, they have a little bit of both angles in the main event, as well as former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir making his boxing debut opposite veteran boxer Steve Cunningham. The circus aspect of the event is certainly pushed to the hilt with a personality like Paul, who has gone out of his way to call out MMA fighters in order to prove himself as a boxer. There appears to be a bit of faulty logic there, but it's working for him. He's obviously playing on the popularity of MMA to lift himself into the spotlight. Paul and Askren were part of a press conference in Las Vegas on Friday – again, playing off of the popularity of UFC 260 being held in the city on Saturday – where they talked smack for a while before squaring off for the first time. The face-off went as one might expect, the two forgoing the safety glass set-up on the stage to get in each other's faces before things devolved and got physical. Askren face palmed Paul, who returned fire by taking a swing at Askren and shoving him in the back. With the fight not taking place until April 17, there is sure to be more of this type of promotion coming ahead of the bout, which headlines on pay-per-view. TRENDING > UFC 260 Live Results: Miocic vs. Ngannou Jake Paul and Ben Askren get into altercation during face-off (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)